Octogenarian RSS Worker's Sacrifice & Death Reflects Maharashtra's Healthcare System: HC

The Bombay High Court on Thursday pulled up the Maharashtra Government over its failure in handling the COVID-19 situation and the shortage of beds, anti-viral drug Remdesivir and life-saving oxygen. While hearing a bunch of petitions on pandemic-related issues in Maharashtra, the division bench recalled the sacrifice of an 85-year old RSS worker who gave up his hospital bed for a younger COVID-19 patient.

“People of the nation are saluting an octogenarian who voluntarily gave his bed to a middle-aged person. What about this reflection on your (Maharashtra’s) healthcare system? Had we woken up earlier, both could have lived. Had we been a bit more vigilant we could have avoided this situation. It is our collective failure that has got us here,” said Bombay HC Chief Justice Dipankar Datta.

RSS worker dies after giving up bed for younger patient

Nagpur-based RSS Swayamsevak Narayan Dabhadkar had voluntarily given up his hospital bed for a younger patient on April 22 amid a shortage of beds in the state due to the upsurge in COVID-19 cases. The octogenarian felt that he had ‘lived long enough’ while the other patient had little children to take care of. Both his family and doctors urged him to continue his treatment at the hospital, but Dabhadkar was adamant and he signed a consent form forfeiting his bed. the RSS worker returned home to continue his treatment but died three days later.

The incident of sheer bravery and kindness of Narayan Dabhadkar won many hearts. RSS worker Shivani Wakhare had shared Dabhadkar’s story on social media in hopes to instil the same courage and compassion amongst the citizens during the health crisis.

The supreme sacrifice of the RSS worker is being lauded by netizens on social media who have thanked him and paid their tributes to the departed soul.