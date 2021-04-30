Last Updated:

Octogenarian RSS Worker's Sacrifice & Death Reflects Maharashtra's Healthcare System: HC

People of the nation are saluting an octogenarian who gave up his bed to a middle-aged patient. Had we woken up earlier, both could have lived, Bombay HC said

Written By
Gloria Methri
PTI/Twitter

PTI/Twitter Image


The Bombay High Court on Thursday pulled up the Maharashtra Government over its failure in handling the COVID-19 situation and the shortage of beds, anti-viral drug Remdesivir and life-saving oxygen. While hearing a bunch of petitions on pandemic-related issues in Maharashtra, the division bench recalled the sacrifice of an 85-year old RSS worker who gave up his hospital bed for a younger COVID-19 patient.

“People of the nation are saluting an octogenarian who voluntarily gave his bed to a middle-aged person. What about this reflection on your (Maharashtra’s) healthcare system? Had we woken up earlier, both could have lived. Had we been a bit more vigilant we could have avoided this situation. It is our collective failure that has got us here,” said Bombay HC Chief Justice Dipankar Datta.

RSS worker dies after giving up bed for younger patient

Nagpur-based RSS Swayamsevak Narayan Dabhadkar had voluntarily given up his hospital bed for a younger patient on April 22 amid a shortage of beds in the state due to the upsurge in COVID-19 cases. The octogenarian felt that he had ‘lived long enough’ while the other patient had little children to take care of. Both his family and doctors urged him to continue his treatment at the hospital, but Dabhadkar was adamant and he signed a consent form forfeiting his bed. the RSS worker returned home to continue his treatment but died three days later.

READ | Bombay HC directs Maharashtra govt to ensure Remdesivir, medical oxygen for COVID patients

The incident of sheer bravery and kindness of Narayan Dabhadkar won many hearts. RSS worker Shivani Wakhare had shared Dabhadkar’s story on social media in hopes to instil the same courage and compassion amongst the citizens during the health crisis. 

READ | COVID-19: Bombay HC asks Centre to rethink policy on not allowing door-to-door vaccination

The supreme sacrifice of the RSS worker is being lauded by netizens on social media who have thanked him and paid their tributes to the departed soul.

READ | First follow COVID-19 norms, then blame government: Bombay High Court to public
READ | Param Bir Singh moves Bombay HC to direct Maharashtra govt against coercive action on him

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND