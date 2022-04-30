Patiala Violence: Internet Services Suspended; Police Scouring CCTV Tapes To Nab Culprits

The situation remains tense in Punjab's Patiala after clashes erupted on Friday among Shiv Sainiks and Khalistan supporters in Patiala. The Hindu Organisations have called for a "Patiala Bandh" on Saturday against the violence that had happened outside the “Kali Devi” temple on Friday. In a bid to maintain the law and order situation in Patiala, Punjab police have beefed up the security around the temple as the march organised by the Hindu organisations will start from there.

Also to prevent the spreading of rumours on social media, the Department of Home Affairs of the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab has decided to suspend internet services in Patiala on Saturday from 09:30 am to 06:00 pm.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on the Patiala clashes, Patiala Deputy Commissioner, Sakshi Sawhney said, "FIRs have been logded, raids are underway. We appeal to the public to maintain peace." She also said that one person has been arrested in the case.

On the internet suspension, the Patiala DC said, "From 9.30 am to 6 pm today mobile internet services will remain temporarily suspended as a step of abundant caution by the government." She further added, "Yesterday lot of misinformation was spread. Old videos and forwarded WhatsApp messages triggered the yesterday clashes."

Meanwhile, police have been reviewing the CCTV footages of the clash in order to nab the culprits involved in the violence. Punjab police informed Republic TV, “We will identify the accused through the video footage. FIRs have been registered against those who raised pro khalistani slogans. We appeal people to maintain peace.”

'Peace and calm in Patiala'

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on the law and order situation of Patiala, DC Sakshi Sawhney said, "Situation is under control. She further added that the police have been monitoring the situation in the area. "We are constantly monitoring the situation," she said. "Curfew is lifted. There is peace and calm in Patiala," DC Patiala said.

Punjab Police also informed Republic TV on the current situation and 'Patiala Bandh' by Hindu organisations, saying, "No permission has been given to Hindu organisation to implement the call for Bandh."

Notably, earlier on Saturday, top Patiala Police officials met the leaders of Hindu organisations and asked them to withdraw the call for a bandh. A heavy deployment of police is seen. Police from nearby districts have been also called to maintain the law and order situation in Patiala.

Clashes caused by rumours

From the preliminary investigation of the clashes that happened in Patiala on Friday, it has been learnt by the police that rumours were circulated, due to which the violence happened. The police said that they are investigating who circulated the false rumours and ignited violence in the area.

To avoid such circumstances again, internet services have been suspended in the region amid calls for a bandh. Also, Republic TV has learned that the suspension could be extended to maintain law and order in the region.

Patiala violence

The incident occurred earlier on Friday when the pro-Khalistani organisation collided with the Shiv Sena workers, who were carrying out a procession against the prevalence of the ‘anti-national’ Khalistani organisations in Patiala. Stones were pelted at the Shiv Sena workers after they raised anti-Khalistan slogans. Clashes broke out outside the Kali Mata temple when members of Shiv Sena began a 'Khalistan Murdabad March'.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann chaired a crucial meeting of the DGP and all the top officials after horrific clashes broke out between the Shiv Sena workers and pro-Khalistan groups in Patiala on Friday. CM Mann informed that he directed the officials to launch an immediate investigation of the incident. Moreover, the Punjab CM has also instructed the officials to make sure that not a single culprit is spared.