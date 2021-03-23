PDP Leader Waheed Para Gave Money To Terror Commander For Election Support, Alleges NIA

National Investigation Agency on Monday filed a supplementary charge sheet in case pertaining to the arrest of two terrorists of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) namely Syed Naveed Mushtaq, the then-District Commander of HM for the district Shopian - Ganderbal and Rafi Ahmad Rather along with one serving DSP of J&K Police. Devender Singh and Advocate Irfan Shafi Mir, near Al-Stop Naka, Qazigund while they were travelling from Srinagar to Jammu in the i20 car owned and driven by the accused Advocate Irfan Shafi Mir. In the charge sheet, exclusively accessed by Republic World, NIA has accused Para of taking the help of terror commanders during the election campaign and gave money to these terror commanders in return.

“Hizbul-Mujahideen (HM) in continuation of the conspiracy seeking support from various institutions and entities, has invited support from the mainstream politician i.e. Waheed Ur Rehman Para with the evil design of seeking support as and when required. The mainstream politician-terrorist nexus clearly establishes that some of the mainstream politicians are involved in politics of convenience and deceit wherein they are seeking help from Commanders of terrorist organisations for securing co-operation during the election campaign and for assisting their workers in the management of the election process. These mainstream politicians are seeking this co-operation through payment of money thereby making a mockery of the electoral process,” NIA charge sheet reads.

NIA further added that Waheed Para used Voice over Internet Protocol “Signal App” for communication with Hizbul Mujahideen Commander Naved Babu seeking help for PDP cadres during Parliamentary elections.

“In Feb/March 2019, accused Irfan Shafi Mir called accused Waheed ur Rahman Para on secure social chat platform, Signal and made him talk to accused Syed Naveed Mushtaq when accused Syed Naveed Mushtaq was staying in the rented house of accused Irfan Shafi Mir in Jammu. Waheed-ur-Rahman Para talked to accused Syed Naveed Mushtaq and asked to take care of his party workers campaigning for Parliament election in Pulwama District,” NIA charge sheet read. READ | NIA files chargsheet against ‘Hizbul Financier’ PDP leader Waheed Para

Investigation Agency further accused Para of helping Hizbul Mujahideen to enter important entities and institutions in Jammu and Kashmir. Para was accused of the same charges by Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) earlier when his bail plea was opposed.

NIA Chargesheet reads that Para was a part of the larger conspiracy hatched by Pakistan based leadership of banned terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen to make inroads into important institutions and entities for want of desired support to carry forward the agenda of secession of Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India by way of violent means i.e. terrorist activities.

