PDP's Waheed Para Was Running Stone Pelting Racket; Smuggled AK47 For Terrorists: NIA

National Investigation Agency on Monday filed chargesheet against three people including PDP Youth leader Waheed Ur Rehman Para in the case pertaining to the arrest of Hizbul Commander Naved Babu along with DSP Devinder Singh and others. NIA had earlier filed chargesheet against eight accused in this case.

NIA has claimed that Para was part of a larger conspiracy and was running a ‘stone pelting’ racket in South Kashmir, also smuggled weapons for terrorists in South Kashmir using his official vehicle to evade security checks.

“Waheed-ur-Rahman Para misused his position and government machinery and involved himself in smuggling of AK-47 Rifles and ammunition by using his official vehicle and further provided the same to the active terrorists of South Kashmir,” copy of NIA chargesheet accessed by Republic World read.

NIA, in its Chargesheet filed in Special NIA Court Jammu, accused PDP Youth Leader Para of running a “Stone Pelting” racket in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district for his political mileage.

NIA in its chargesheet said that Para used to organise a racket of stone pelters in Pulwama District in the year 2010-11. This group was consisting of 20-25 youth who were involved in stone-pelting in Pulwama on the behest of Para, which yielded political mileage - Waheed-ur-Rahman Para from the political party People Democratic Party (PDP).

“Waheed-ur-Rahman Para extended support to the active terrorists of HM and Lot in Kashmir valley. Investigation revealed that Waheed-ur- Rahman entered into a criminal conspiracy along with accused Irfan Shafi Mir Devender Singh and Syed Naveed Mushtaq for raising funds for the banned terrorist organisation HM for procurement of arms and ammunition for the terrorists active in Kashmir valley to sustain the on-going terrorist activities in the Union territory of J&K,” NIA chargesheet reads.

NIA chargesheet further added that Waheed ur Rahman Para had several meetings with accused Irfan Shafi Mir at his house located at Gupkar Road, Srinagar. Waheed-ur-Rahman Para associated himself with the banned terrorist organisation HM and provided Rs. 10 Lacs to Irfan Shafi Mir for further handing over the same to Syed Naveed Mushtaq for buying of arms and ammunition for HM outfit.

Contents of chargesheet exclusively accessed by Republic have also been confirmed by Investigation Agency NIA. While replying to Republic’s question on Para using his official vehicle for smuggling weapons from North Kashmir to hand them over to terrorists in South Kashmir, NIA Public Prosecutor Vipin Kalra,” Yes it is there”.

