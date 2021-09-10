In an interesting development, a lawyer has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the Supreme Court seeking appropriate directions to the respondent, including the Central government, to provide 'benefit for reservation' in employment to disabled or specially-abled of Thalassemia, Sickle Cell and Haemophilia falling in the category of benchmark disabilities and include the same in the ambit of Section 34 of The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

The PIL filed before the top court by the petitioner, Deepak Kansal, sought a prompt intervention of the top court as there are apparent violations of the rights of persons, suffering from Thalassemia, Sickle Cell and Haemophilia with notable disabilities. There is a violation of Rights as these persons, suffering from the aforementioned conditions were not granted the benefit in employment under statutory provisions.

Thalassemia, Sickle Cell & Haemophilia patients must be given benefits in employment

Notably, Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder that causes a body to have less haemoglobin than survival. Haemoglobin stands vital as it is responsible for enabling red blood cells to carry oxygen through. Sickle Cell, on the other hand, is a group of inherited red blood cell disorders which causes the cells to become misshapen and break down. The red blood cells become hard and sticky to look like a C-shaped matter, therefore, called a farmer tool- sickle. And Haemophilia is a rare condition that affects that blood's ability to clot. The condition is more prevalent in males, as per medical reports.

the red blood cells become hard and sticky and look like a C-shaped farm tool called a “sickle”.

In his petition before the apex court, Kansal said that thereby this had violated the very basic human right as well as the fundamental right of such disabled persons.