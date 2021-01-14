Plea Filed In Delhi HC Over WhatsApp's Privacy Policy, Alleges Threat To National Security

Amid the row over WhatsApp's new Privacy Policy, a petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court alleging that the changes being introduced by the Facebook-owned messenger app were a 'threat to national security.'

The petition has alleged that WhatsApp's new policy was 'a violation of privacy', challenging the use and storage of data by Facebook under the new terms.

Following the historic 9-judge bench verdict holding 'Right to Privacy' as a fundamental right in 2017, the petition has asserted that the WhatsApp privacy policy would allow data to be mined from within India to countries outside India, which could lead to the possible transfer of sensitive data.

Requesting the Delhi HC's intervention, the plea has demanded a stay on the WhatsApp privacy policy

Centre mulls over WhatsApp privacy policy

Earlier in the day, news agency PTI had reported that the Centre was examining and evaluating the recent changes announced by WhatsApp and internal discussions were on within the IT Ministry over the implications of the recent move. "The issue needs to be looked at, in detail, given that concerns have been raised by a large section of users including some top business leaders," it said.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp updated its terms of service and privacy policy around how it processes user data and partners with Facebook to offer integrations across the social media giant's products. It directed the users to agree to the new terms and policy by February 8, in order to continue using the platform.

This led to a user backlash with many shifting to rival platforms like Telegram and Signal, these platforms recording millions of downloads globally in the immediate aftermath of the event.

Amid the public outrage, WhatsApp, on its part, has sought to assuage users' concerns saying its latest policy update does not affect the privacy of messages on the platform. WhatsApp's clarification says, "We want to be clear that the policy update does not affect the privacy of your messages with friends or family in any way. Instead, this update includes changes related to messaging a business on WhatsApp, which is optional, and provides further transparency about how we collect and use data."

WhatsApp, which has over 400 million users in India, counts the country among its biggest markets globally.

