9 Lakh PMC Bank Scam Victims Need Urgent Support! Sign The #JusticeForPMCVictims Petition

Last year in September, the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank scam surfaced, putting the lives and savings of nearly 9 lakh depositors at stake. Even after 300 days, lakhs of affected depositors are stranded and left to fend for themselves with an extreme handicap; deprived of their entire life savings, their earnings and their livelihoods; and denied what was rightfully theirs.

It has been an agonising fight, with thousands of PMC victims raising their voices at every forum and street. Along the way, there have been crushing stories of families being broken and lives being taken because of the injustice of this cruel scam, with over 60 PMC depositors who have given up their lives in agony.

Imagine the horror - a scenario where one's entire deposit in their bank account is withheld and virtually written off because those whom they trusted with their hard-earned money repaid their faith with deceit, squandering it all via duplicitous financial dealings. There is plenty of precedent where innocent depositors in similar situations worldwide were bailed out when their banks went under, to the tune of tens of billions of dollars, including at the time of the 2008 financial crisis. There is no reason why a solution shouldn't be found for the PMC Bank scam victims.

What is the PMC Scam?

The Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank scam was discovered in September 2019. It is a fraud that has led to a charge sheet of 12,000 pages on how 20,149 dummy fictitious bank accounts were allegedly created to dupe the bank of ₹6,670 crore and extend funds to bankrupt companies. The end result of this has been that restrictions were imposed on the bank from conducting normal business, and innocent common citizens with their money deposited in the bank for safekeeping were blocked from fully accessing their savings.

This petition is a fight for justice for PMC Victims because we believe that no Indian should be blocked from their hard-earned money and savings, no matter what the circumstances. This petition is to ensure that every PMC victim is handed back their OWN savings in its ENTIRETY; savings that they have been deprived of for almost 11 months. This petition is to ensure that the hard-working, tax-paying, lawful, dutiful middle class of the country are not made to suffer as the state government, the central government and the RBI pass the buck to each other. This petition is to ensure that every individual and institution involved in the PMC Scam is investigated in a time-bound manner so that justice is served in its entirety.

