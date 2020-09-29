Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Slams CM Yogi Adityanath Over Hathras Gangrape Incident

On Tuesday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at Yogi Adityanath's government in Uttar Pradesh over the Hathras gangrape incident, alleging that there is "no semblance of security" for women in the State. She said incidents of rape one after another, in Hathras, Shahjahanpur and Gorakhpur have shaken the State.

"A Dalit girl who was victim of demoniac behaviour in Hathras has passed away at Safdarjung Hospital. For two weeks she kept struggling between life and death in hospitals," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. "Law and order in UP has deteriorated to a great extent. There is no semblance of safety for women. The criminals are committing crimes in the open," Priyanka Gandhi added. The killers of this girl should be punished severely, she demanded.

...यूपी में कानून व्यवस्था हद से ज्यादा बिगड़ चुकी है। महिलाओं की सुरक्षा का नाम-ओ-निशान नहीं है।अपराधी खुले आम अपराध कर रहे हैं।



इस बच्ची के क़ातिलों को कड़ी से कड़ी सजा मिलनी चाहिए। @myogiadityanath उप्र की महिलाओं की सुरक्षा के प्रति आप जवाबदेह हैं। 2/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 29, 2020

Hathras gang rape incident

A 19-year-old Dalit woman died at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday morning, days after being raped by four men. The family of the girl informed that she died around 3 am, Superintendent of Police, Hathras, Vikrant Vir, said, The woman was shifted to a hospital in Delhi from Aligarh on Monday after her condition showed no signs of improvement.

The woman was gang-raped on September 14 following which she was admitted to the AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh. The accused had also tried to strangulate her to death as she resisted their attempt and in the process, she had also ended up biting her tongue and suffering a severe cut on it. The four accused have already been arrested.

