Protests Held In Jammu Over Vandalisation Of Temple In Kashmir

Protests were held in Jammu against the governor administration for allegedly failing to protect the religious places of Hindus in Kashmir after ancient Bargheshekha Bhagwati Mata Temple was vandalised by miscreants in Anantnag district.

Hundreds of Kashmiri Pandit migrants, activists of Bajrang Dal, Shiv Sena, Dogra Front and several other organisations held protests at various places in the city demanding that the culprits be brought to justice.

They also demanded protection for the religious places of the Hindus in the Valley.

"We demand security around all temples in Kashmir. If our temples are not protected and our people are not safe in the Valley, how will KPs return to their homeland? The government has failed to protect our temples," said Sohan Lal of the Jagti camp.

Police on Saturday registered a case after the temple was allegedly desecrated in Anantnag district, officials said.

Senior officials of the police and civil administration visited the Bargheshekha Bhagwati Mata Temple in the Mattan area of the south Kashmir district for an on the spot inquiry, they said.

Anantnag Deputy Commissioner Piyush Singla said the culprits will be punished and no one will be allowed to harm social and communal harmony.

"We want protection of all temples. The government is unconcerned about the incident," said Bajrang Dal activist Rakesh Kumar.

The Prem Nath Bhat Memorial Trust (PNBMT) also condemned the incident and demanded the arrest of the culprits.

