PSBB School Sexual Predator Teacher Case: After Rajagopalan, Another Teacher To Be Probed

In the latest development, the Chennai Police is set to investigate another professor from Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan (PSBB) school after professor Rajagopalan was arrested earlier after allegations of sexual harassment had been levelled against him. As per sources, another teacher's involvement in the sexual harassment case is suspected and is likely to be investigated by the police. Rajagopalan was arrested on Tuesday after he was accused of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour by several students and was also suspended by the school management.

PSBB teacher arrested

After the allegations became public, police officers of the Crimes Against Women And Children Wing conducted enquiries and a complaint was received against the 59-year old teacher, city police said. Investigation revealed that the commerce-accountancy teacher had sexually harassed girls by sending lewd messages, a police release said. Also, a girl student of the same school was sexually harassed a few years ago by the same teacher and the parents had already complained to school authorities against the teacher for sending obscene messages and videos to students through WhatsApp, the release added.

"The teacher was taken into custody for questioning and he was arrested. He was produced before a magistrate today and remanded to judicial custody. He is lodged in Puzhal Central Prison. A case has been registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and also the Information Technology Act," a police officer said.

What happened at PSBB?

Several screenshots evidencing harassment and sexually inappropriate behaviour by the teacher had been doing rounds on social media with a growing clamour of immediate and responsible action against all involved. Reportedly alumni of the school have registered a formal statement to the school management requesting the immediate suspension of the teacher until a thorough investigation is conducted in the matter. After the shocking incidents came to light, several celebrities too have taken to social media demanding action against the teacher.