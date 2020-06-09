Pune Police Register FIR Against Protesters Demanding Removal Of Lockdown Restrictions

Pune Police has registered an FIR against unknown people in connection with a violent protest by locals at a containment zone in Anand Nagar, ANI reported. The people were protesting demanding the removal of lockdown restrictions and they violated social distancing normals and other health guidelines too.

'One police staff suffered minor injuries'

The protesters alleged they were not getting enough supply of essential items due to lockdown. FIR has been registered under relevant sections at Chinchwad police station in Pimpri-Chinchwad. "Protesters not only threw stones at the police party but also broke the barricades put in the area to seal it for being containment zone. One of the police personnel from Chinchwad police station suffered minor injuries in this incident," Police said.

The incident took place at around 2 pm in the afternoon on Monday, Police added. Pune district reported 202 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the infected people to 9,739 on Monday, a health official said.

Pune's COVID-19 tally reaches 9,739

With 14 more people succumbing to the infection, the death toll rose to 429, he said. A total of 166 patients were discharged from hospitals in the day. "Of the total 202 cases, maximum 179 were reported from the Pune Municipal Corporation limits. The case count in Pimpri Chinchwad mounted by 14 to 768," he said.

While the total cases under the PMC stood at 8,156, the number of infected people from rural and cantonment areas has risen to 815, the official added.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in its latest guidelines directed that lockdown will continue in containment zones till June 30 and only essential activities will be allowed in those areas. MHA has said that containment zones will be demarcated by the District authorities after taking into consideration the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 88,528 on Monday with 2,553 new cases while the fatality count mounted by 109, including 64 deaths in Mumbai, to 3,169, state Health Department said.

(With agency inputs)