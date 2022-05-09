Punjab CM Mann Holds High-level Meeting With Police Officers To Make State 'drug-free'

In a key development, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann presided over a high-level meeting with police officers to make the state 'drug-free'. CM Mann directed the police officers to take strict actions against culprits without any pressure from the government.

"Our dream is drug-free Punjab", CM Bhagwant Mann said.

The Chief Minister has ordered Special Task Force (STF) to look into the matters of drugs and ensure actions are taken to stop drugs. It was learned that the government has prepared a full-proof plan to end drug addiction.

Earlier in April, Mann reached Delhi accompanied by many senior officers from both school education, and health and family welfare departments, to learn and understand the “Delhi model” and replicate it in the state.

AAP announces 300 units of free electricity in Punjab

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann made an official announcement that the free power benefit would be rolled out from July 1 onwards. With the AAP government completing one month as the party swept to power in the recently conducted Punjab Assembly elections, advertisements were inserted in newspapers stating the move.

"From 1st July 2022, every household in Punjab will have 300 units of free electricity every month - 600 units for 2 months. BC, BPL, freedom fighters households used to get 200 units of free electricity earlier, they too will now get 300 units free", Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said.

The AAP government in Punjab plans to follow the Delhi pattern to roll out this benefit, under which consumption of up to 300 units per month will be free. It is to be noted that those who consume more than 300 units will have to pay for the extra usage.

This scheme is the biggest announcement made by the Punjab government led by the Aam Aadmi Party since it was elected to power in March. Nearly 62.25 lakh will benefit from the scheme of the 73.80 lakh domestic consumers in the state.

In a piece of history, the Aam Aadmi Party registered victory in Punjab on March 10 by winning 92 of the 117 Assembly seats, defeating Congress and the Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance.

(Image: RepublicWorld)