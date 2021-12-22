Punjab Police Steps Up Efforts To Nab Akali Leader Bikram Majithia, Issues Lookout Notice

Intensifying its efforts to nab Shiromani Akali Dal general secretary Bikram Singh Majithia, the Punjab Police issued a lookout notice against him. As per sources, this step was taken as the MLA has reportedly gone underground to evade arrest in the drugs case registered at the Punjab State Crime Police Station on Monday. The FIR under Sections 25, 27A and 29 of the NDPS Act is based on a report submitted by the Special Task Force headed by IGP Harpreet Singh Sidhu.

A copy of the FIR accessed by Republic TV alleges, "Evaluation of the statements of (businessman) Jagjit Singh Chahal before the Enforcement Directorate reveal that a payment of rupees 35 lakhs was allegedly made to Sh. Bikram Singh Majithia in about 7-8 installments between 2007 to 2012 as he required these funds for election purpose. At this time, Jagjit Singh Chahal was allegedly involved in manufacturing/supply of illegal drugs/substances. Jagjit Singh Chahal also said that Sh. Bikram Singh Majithia received funds in Canada."

This case assumes significance ahead of the Punjab polls due early next year. Speaking to the media a day earlier, Majithia's brother-in-law Sukhbir Singh Badal dubbed this as a "false case" and warned the persons misusing their official positions will face repercussions in the future. Badal is the Chief Ministerial face of the SAD-BSP alliance.

Akali Dal accepts the challenge of a false case against senior leader @bsmajithia. We warn those abusing their official positions and playing havoc with the rule of law to be ready to face legal consequences. We will fight repression in judicial as well as people's courts.1/2 pic.twitter.com/fqY3YKZ9hF — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) December 21, 2021

Opposition slams Punjab government

Interestingly, both AAP, as well as Captain Amarinder Singh too, contended that this was a false case filed on the eve of elections. For instance, the former Punjab CM claimed that the Punjab Police had erred in filing a case against Bikram Majithia as the report on drug trafficking was still lying with the Punjab & Haryana High Court in a sealed cover. "After all, there is a law in the country and I am sure it will not stand the legal scrutiny in the court of law," Singh was quoted as saying by PTI while adding "just because you do not like someone, you cannot put him behind bars".