FIR Against Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala For Firing AK-47; 5 Policemen Booked Too

After a video of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala firing an AK-47 went viral on the internet, an FIR has been registered against the renowned singer. Along with Sidhu, the FIR has also been registered against 9 others and 5 police officials from Barnala who allegedly made the arrangements for the singer. DSP Headquarters Sangrur, Daljit Singh Virk has been suspended in light of the events.

The incident took place at the artificial firing range at Badbar village in Punjab's Barnala. In the video that has gone viral, the police officials can be seen teaching the singer on how to use the assault rifle. Police continue to investigate the matter. Here is the video:

Punjab Police has booked “controversial” Punjabi singer #SidhuMoosewala & 5 cops after a video showing the singer shooting at a firing range went viral on social media.#Moosewala pic.twitter.com/Vv8foza4SC — Prateek Sharma (@bornrajaa) May 4, 2020

After the video went viral, the DGP directed SSP Sangrur to conduct a preliminary enquiry, which prima facie established that the DSP had facilitated the shooting at the firing range in village Badbar, at a time when the entire state is under curfew. On receipt of the report, a Departmental Enquiry was initiated against the DSP and cases were registered against the accused.

Five police officials booked

A criminal case, FIR no. 57 dated 4.5.20 under sections 188 IPC and section 51 of the Disaster Management Act, has been registered at Police Station Dhanaula, District Barnala against Sidhu Mussewala r/o Mansa, Karam Singh Lehal r/o Sangrur, Inder Singh Grewal r/o Sangrur, Jang Sher Singh r/o Patiala, and 5 police officers, including one Sub-Inspector, two Head Constables and two Constables. All the police officers are posted in Sangrur district and further investigations are in progress, an official spokesperson of the Police Department said. Punjab Police Headquarters has also moved a reference to the State Home department for initiating departmental enquiry against suspended DSP Daljit Singh Virk.

