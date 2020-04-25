Rajasthan High Court Adjourns Matter After Lawyer Appears In 'Baniyan' For Videoconference

The Rajasthan High Court on Saturday adjourned a matter as an advocate who was appearing via videoconferencing did so in a “Baniyan“ (vest). Reportedly, earlier this month, Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma had already instructed the High Court Bar Association to urge all advocates to appear in their uniform during hearings that are conducted through video-conferencing amid Covid lockdown. Justice Sharma has listed the case again on May 5.

About the adjournment

In its order, Justice Sharma said, "Learned counsel for the petitioner was contacted through video conferencing he was found to be wearing Baniyan." Further, "This court has already observed that during this pandemic where court functioning is being done through video conferencing, lawyers must appear in proper uniform. Even though video conferencing a decorum of the court is required to be maintained. The Advocates Act provides for lawyers to wear the uniform while pleading the case for their clients."

