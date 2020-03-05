Now, Rajasthan MP Seeks Probe On 'whether Coronavirus Originated From Sonia Gandhi's Home'

As coronavirus outbreak has created a nationwide panic, Lok Sabha on Thursday witnessed uproar over a controversial remark by an RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal. Beniwal, a BJP ally, during a discussion on coronavirus made a controversial remark against the Gandhi family, which led to the adjournment of proceedings for over an hour.

Hanuman Beniwal said in the house that there should be a probe on whether coronavirus is being spread from the "home" of Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi as a large number of people who were found to be affected by the virus are from Italy. "Earlier, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that party leader Rahul Gandhi had forewarned the government on the impending threat from coronavirus. There should be a probe to find out if the spread of the virus originated from Sonia Gandhi's home," the Rajasthan MP remarked.

Congress members stormed the Well of the House as soon as the remarks were made. Strongly protesting Beniwal's remark, Congress leaders shouted slogans, tore papers and threw some on the table of the Speaker. Due to ruckus, Rajendra Agarwal, who was in the chair, immediately adjourned the House till 2 pm.n Health Minister Harsh Vardhan made a statement on steps taken by the government to control the spread of coronavirus.

Beniwal justifies his remarks

Speaking to news agency ANI, after making the remarks on the floor of the house, Beniwal defended himself saying that he is concerned about the good health of the Congress chief. He also said that he will not apologise for what he said. "I do not fear anyone. I have not said anything controversial. I will not apologize because I have not said anything wrong. people who know me know that I never apologise. I am concerned about Sonia ji's health, so if they testify for coronavirus it will be good for their health."

