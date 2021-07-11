Rajasthan: Section 144 Imposed In Baran Following Youth's Murder, Internet Suspended

Amid tensions rising in the Rajasthan's Baran following the murder of a youth, the district administration on Sunday clamped Section 144, deployed the police force in the area and shut down internet services. The youth was found dead near an agriculture produce market on Saturday. As per reports, the reason for the murder is being investigated.

Section 144 imposed in Rajasthan’s Baran

Following the murder, tension gripped the city of Baran as the locals marched to the hospital in protest. "The incident took place on Saturday wherein a youth was found murdered near an agricultural produce market in Baran city. Following this, the parents of the man took their child to the hospital wherein he was declared dead upon arrival. Noting this, parents along with a few other locals started protesting outside the hospital demanding justice from the administration," a Baran police official said.

The family agreed to take the youth's dead body on Sunday after the administration promised to find the perpetrators.

"The district administration also gave Rs 4 lakh compensation to the relatives of the deceased and assured to arrest the killers soon, after which the relatives took the dead body and decided to cremate it. As a precautionary measure, internet services were suspended in Baran city and Section 144 has been imposed till further orders. Police are deployed everywhere to maintain peace and order," the police official said.

Internet services suspended in Baran

Divisional Commissioner of Kota Kailash Chand Meena issued the order to suspend the internet services in the area. The order was released to temporarily suspended for 24 hours.

"I instruct all citizens to comply with this order and not to disobey. If any person violates the above prohibitory orders, action will be taken against him as per rules. This restrictive/ temporary suspension order of the said services is from 11.7.2021 at 3.00 AM till 12.7.2021 till 3.00 AM, it will be effective for 24 hours in the entire municipal council area of Baran city", said Meena in the order.

IMAGE: PTI