Ravi Shankar Prasad Slams 'reprehensible' Arrest Of Arnab Goswami, Slams Congress' Silence

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has condemned the attack by Mumbai Police on Republic Media's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. Ravi Shankar Prasad has stated that the actions of Mumbai Police are 'seriously reprehensible'. This comes amid the continuous witch-hunt on Republic Media Network.

SHOCKING: Arnab Goswami Manhandled By Mumbai Police At His House; VISUALS On Camera

Ravi Shankar Prasad condemns attack on Arnab Goswami

The Union Minister took to Twitter and stated that the attack is seriously reprehensible and condemnable. Additionally, Prasad also termed the actions by Mumbai Police as unwarranted and worrisome while referring to the era of 1975 Emergency.

The arrest of senior journalist #ArnabGoswami is seriously reprehensible, unwarranted and worrisome. We had fought for freedoms of Press as well while opposing the draconian Emergence of 1975. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) November 4, 2020

One can differ, one can debate and one can ask questions too. However arresting a journalist of the stature of #ArnabGoswami by abuse of Police power, because he was asking questions, is something which we all need to condemn. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) November 4, 2020

READ | Mumbai Police At Arnab Goswami's Residence; Over A Dozen Officers; No Summons, No Papers

Ravi Shankar Prasad further attacked the Congress Party, a constituent of the MVA government in Maharashtra. He further questioned the silence of Congress leadership on the actions of the Maharashtra government leading to a suppression of press.

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have openly attacked @narendramodi Govt through motivated charges of attack on institutions yet they are completely silent when their own Govt in Maharashtra is blatantly suppressing freedom of Press. Textbook case of hypocrisy! — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) November 4, 2020

Arnab Goswami manhandled by Mumbai Police

Over a dozen officers of the Mumbai Police on Wednesday morning reached Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami's residence. The Mumbai Police manhandled Arnab Goswami and as many as 10 police personnel entered the residence of Arnab, with the video captured LIVE. They pushed and heckled Arnab demanding he come out.

Moreover, the Mumbai Police blocked Republic Executive editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and senior associate editor Sanjay Pathak from entering Arnab's residence. 8 police vehicles and at least 40-50 Police personnel are in the building premises of Arnab, many armed. When Niranjan said that it is his right to report, he was thrown out of the building and the Mumbai Police wanted his phone.

READ: I&B Minister Javadekar Condemns Arnab Goswami's Assault & Arrest; Slams Maharashtra Govt