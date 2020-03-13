Republic Impact: Rana Kapoor Property Exposed By Republic Under Scanner; CBI Files Case

A day after Republic TV Investigation revealed how Rana Kapoor’s wife Bindu Rana Kapoor acquired a posh property in the heart of the national capital, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a fresh case former CEO of Yes Bank Rana Kapoor, Bindu Kapoor and promoter of Avantha Group Gautam Thapar.

According to the agency, Rana Kapoor conspired with other accused to obtain illegal gratification in the form of a bungalow at Amrita Shergill Marg by paying only Rs. 378 crore (approx.) through Bliss Abode Pvt Ltd, where Shri Rana’s wife was one of the two Directors.

The agency added that the same property was thereafter mortgaged to India Bulls Housing Finance Ltd for a loan of Rs. 685 crore (approx.). Republic TV Investigation found out that Gautam Thapar had taken a loan worth Rs 500 crore from Yes Bank which his company had defaulted. To recover the money, the mortgaged property was auctioned. Interestingly, a newly formed company Bliss Abode connected to Bindu Kapoor participated in the auction and secured the 40 Amrita Shergill property for Rs 378 crore. According to the CBI FIR accessed by Republic TV, the original owner of 40 Amrita Shergill Marg received much less than the market value. CBI alleged that relaxation was given to Avantha Realty Ltd for the existing loans and for the additional loans.

The agency conducted searches in Mumbai, Delhi NCR at the premises of Rana Kapoor, Bindu Kapoor, the office of Avantha Realty Ltd.; Bliss Abode Pvt Ltd & other private company. Agencies suspect that Rana Kapoor and his family members were trying to sell off these properties before fleeing the country. Caretakers of the properties in question on Thursday confirmed to Republic TV that for the last six months, Rana Kapoor was trying to sell off the properties and that buyers had come to see the properties.

