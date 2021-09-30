Rohini Court Shootout: Full Proof Security Systems Needed At Courts, Says Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court while taking suo motu cognisance, of the firing incident that occurred at Rohini Court leaving three people including a dreaded gangster dead, exclaimed it's a "grave" issue and "full proof security systems needs to be put in place" in order to secure the court premises across the national capital.

Chief Justice D N Patel while posting the matter for further hearing on October 5 said, "It's a grave matter and requires immediate attention. He added that high-end security systems at the entry points need to be put in place to ensure adequate security." The division bench of the high court also comprising Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Centre, Delhi government, Delhi Police, Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) and other bar associations in the national capital.

The bench said that there is a need for effective deployment of police personnel and restoration of CCTV cameras. "There is need of full proof safety system and installation of a high-end metal detector at entry points of all courts including the High Court," the two-judge bench of the high court observed.

It further stated that in view of what happened in the Rohini Court last week, there is also a need for UVSS (Under Vehicle Surveillance Systems). "Proper training to police personnel deputed at Courts also the need of the hour," the bench observed.

The suo motu cognisance was taken up by the court after an incident of firing took place at Delhi's Rohini Court leaving three people dead including dreaded gangster Jitendra Gogi.

Rohini Court incident

On September 24, convicted gangster Jitender Gogi along with his two assailants, posing as lawyers, were fired at and killed inside the Rohini courtroom number 207 in a dramatic shootout that also witnessed the police fire bullets in retaliation. CCTV footage of the incident shows security personnel, policemen, lawyers and the crowd rushing out in panic as gunshots loomed inside of Rohini courtroom. The two gunmen under the guise of lawyers' apparel are identified to be members of a rival gang.

In a recent update to the shootout at Rohini court in Delhi, over 100 CCTV video footage were analysed by the investigators to spot the four men in connection to the case. The police sources informed that CCTV footage of four different places was considered for investigation, starting from their house in northwest Delhi's Haiderpur village to the court.

Meanwhile, a coordinate bench of the Delhi High Court also issued notice to the Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana and Bar Council of Delhi over a petition seeking to enhance security at the district courts and all other courts across the nation.

The plea filed by Deepa Joseph through Advocates Robin Raju and Blessan Mathews sought directions to the Delhi Police Commissioner and Bar Council of India (BCI) to take requisite measures that ensure the safety and security of the District Courts of Delhi.

Joseph in her plea also highlighted the similar incidents of firing which took place in the lower courts of Delhi in the past. "It is also worth noting that the incident of Friday is not the first of its kind in Delhi. In the recent past, there have been incidents of shooting in the Dwarka Court, a firing near the Saket Court in May 2019 and earlier in 2017, an undertrial was killed after being shot inside the Rohini Court Complex. A shocking incident similar in line to the incident in Rohini Court was the killing of a Delhi Police head constable when four armed assailants open fired inside a courtroom at Karkardooma Court Complex in the year 2015," the plea said.

Image Credits - Representational Image