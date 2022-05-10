RPG Fired At Punjab Police's Intelligence HQ In Mohali; NIA Team To Investigate Attack

A day after a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was fired at the Punjab Police’s Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been roped in to probe the attack. As per sources, primary information regarding the blast which occurred at around 7:45 PM has been passed to the NIA and a dedicated team of officials is set to visit the spot soon.

The RPG was fired at the high-security building which houses the police headquarters in Sector 77 of Mohali raising security concerns in the city. The grenade landed on the third floor of the building but did not explode. It damaged a glass door and shattered window panes but no casualty was reported. The state has been put on high alert.

A press communique was released by Mohali Police following the incident. "A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in sector 77, SAS Nagar at around 7:45 PM. No damage has been reported. Senior officers are on the spot and an investigation is being done. Forensic teams have been called," it read.

A rocket-propelled grenade (often abbreviated RPG) is a shoulder-fired missile weapon that launches rockets equipped with an explosive warhead.

A blast occurred outside the Intelligence Department building of Punjab Police in Mohali. The police have cordoned off the area around the office.

Suspects launched grenade from 80 meters away

Reports claim that two suspects had arrived in a car and launched the grenade about 80 meters away from the intelligence office building. The intelligence officials and investigators have been going through CCTV footage.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is said to have talked to the DGP and sought complete information about the matter. He is said to be constantly in touch with the Police officials.

The attack was reported just three days after the state police thwarted a possible terrorist attack by arresting four suspects with IEDs at Karnal in Haryana. This arrest was made a fortnight after an explosive device was found near Burail jail in Chandigarh.