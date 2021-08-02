Sagar Dhankar Case: Crime Branch Names Sushil Kumar As Key Accused In 170-page Chargesheet

In a key development in the Sagar Dhankar murder case, the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police filed a 170-page charge sheet in the Rohini court on Monday. The police have named Olympian Sushil Kumar as the main accused while 19 others have been named as accused in the chargesheet- 14 of who have been arrested, and five others are still absconding. They have all been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including murder, abduction, and criminal conspiracy.

The motive behind the crime is said to be a dispute over a flat in Delhi's Model Town area.

Delhi Police have filed a 170-page chargesheet in the Sagar Dhankhar murder case, naming Sushil Kumar as the main accused



Delhi Crime Branch files charge sheet in Sagar Dhankar case

In the chargesheet filed before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Satvir Singh Lamba, the police have listed down evidence that it has gathered during the course of the investigation to back the charges. The evidence includes CCTV footage, the mobile location of the accused, and also the statements of eye-witnesses, which are over 50 in number, along with the guard of the Chhatrasal Stadium. Police have also included the statements of Mohit and Sonu Mahal who were also beaten up along with Sagar Dhankar, as evidence.

At present, Sushil Kumar is in jail number 2 of Tihar jail.

Sagar Dhankar murder case

According to sources, on the intervening nights of May 4-5, a quarrel had broken between the wrestlers at Chhatrasal Stadium, New Delhi, which quickly escalated after someone from the group fired shots. The injured wrestlers had to be rushed to the Trauma Centre, Civil Lines, where one of the wrestlers - former junior national champion Sagar Dhankar - succumbed to injuries.

Days later, 24-year-old Prince Dalal from Jhajjar, Haryana was arrested in the case with double-barrel-loaded guns. Another accused in the firing, Sonu Mahal is touted to be a close associate of gangster Kala Jathedi. Sushil Kumar was also named in the crime and the authorities had formed several teams to nab him. However, Kumar denied his involvement and asserted that those involved were not wrestlers.