SC, Delhi HC & Tiz Hazari Court To Hear Several Crucial Matters Today; Check Details Here

On April 15, several crucial matters will be taken up by the Supreme Court and other courts in the country. The apex court today is scheduled to hear the Centre's plea in the case of former ISRO scientists Nambi Narayanan, who was arrested in an espionage case, which later turned out to be false. The SC will also hear the plea filed by the mother of AG Perarivalan, who is currently serving life imprisonment in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, BCCI's plea and the petition filed by NGO Lok Prahari.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court (HC) on Thursday will hear matter related to the opening of the Markaz building and the Tis Hazari Court will pronounce an order on the bail application filed by actor-turned activist Deep Sidhu in connection to the Red Fort violence on January 26, 2021.

SC to hear Centre's plea in Nambi Narayanan case

The Supreme Court on Thursday is scheduled to hear the Centre's plea in the case of former ISRO scientists Nambi Narayanan, who was arrested in an espionage case, which later turned out to be false. The Court was informed that recommendations have been made by the committee headed by former SC judge Justice DK Jain, which was formed by SC in 2018 to inquire into the role of police officers in the conspiracy against the ISRO Scientist.

SC to hear plea filed by AG Perarivalan's mother

The apex court on Thursday will hear a plea filed by the mother of AG Perarivalan, who is currently serving life imprisonment in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. In the plea, AK Perarivalan's mother seeks a copy of the communication from the Tamil Nadu Governor concerning her son’s plea for an early release.

SC to hear BCCI's plea

The Supreme Court will hear BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) plea seeking extension of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah's ensure in their respective roles. Sourav Ganguly, India's former captain, had been serving as the Joint Secretary of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) since 2014 before being elected as the BCCI President in 2019.

SC to hear petition filed by NGO Lok Prahari

The top court on Thursday will hear a petition filed by NGI Lok Prahari seeking ad hoc appointments in the Supreme Courts and the High Courts. Earlier, the SC had also sought responses from High Courts across the country on the possibility of appointing ad hoc judges to bring pendency under control.

Delhi HC to hear matter related to Markaz building

Sources have informed that the Delhi High Court is going to hear a matter related to the opening of the Markaz building for mass prayer at its hall. The counsel appearing for the Markaz hearing have requested the Court to allow more than 5 people to offer prayer at Markaz.

Tiz Hazari Court to pronounce order on Deep Sidhu's bail application

The Tiz Hazari Court on Thursday is all set to pronounce order on the bail application filed by actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, who was arrested in connection with the Red Fort violence on Republic Day. It is important to note here that as per Delhi Police, Deep Sidhu is one of the main accused of instigating violence in the National Capital on January 26, 2021.

