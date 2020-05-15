Supreme Court Imposes Rs 1 Lakh Cost, Dismisses Petition Seeking Closure Of Liquor Shops

While refusing to entertain a petition seeking closure of liquor shops, the Supreme Court on Friday imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on the petitioner stating that such petitions stemmed from 'lack of work'. The Supreme Court added that such petitions are for the administration to deal with and not for the Supreme Court.

“Sorry, we cannot deal with these petitions. It is for the system to deal and not under Article 32," said the Supreme Court.

The petitioner sought closure of liquor shops amid the lockdown stating that many were not following social distancing norms, increasing the risk of spread of the contagion.

Many state governments have been on the fence about the re-opening of liquor shops. Maharashtra soon revoked its order of re-opening liquor shops after massive crowds began to gather there flouting social distancing norms. Most states have now resorted to the online sale of liquor while some like Delhi has introduced an e-token system under which customers are given a specific time for purchasing alcohol so that there is no violation of social distancing norms by people queuing up.

