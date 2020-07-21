SC Pulls Up Prashant Bhushan & Twitter For Alleged Derogatory Tweets Against Judiciary

The Supreme Court on Tuesday initiated a suo motu contempt of court proceedings against notable advocate Prashant Bhushan over his recent tweets which were allegedly derogatory in nature against the judiciary. The apex court will take up the matter for hearing on Wednesday. SC has also held Twitter Indian liable in the matter and has initiate contempt proceedings against the microblogging website as well. A three-judge bench comprising of Justices BR Gavai and Krishna Murari and headed by Justice Arun Mishra will hear the suo motu contempt matter.

It is reported that the SC has taken cognisance of three tweets in which Bhushan has made baseless allegations criticising higher authorities of the apex court. Senior advocate Dushyant Dave is set to represent Prashant Bhushan for the hearing on Wednesday.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that Prashant Bhushan has been pulled up by the Supreme Court. A PIL was filed against the advocate earlier for tweeting against SC and senior members of the judiciary. However, Bhushan was let go then by the SC with an apology from his side.