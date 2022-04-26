SC Rejects Plea Seeking Judicial Inquiry Into Violence During Religious Processions

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a petition seeking a judicial probe into the incidents of violence and stone-pelting during the religious processions being taken out during the celebrations of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti across the nation. A two judges bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao while turning down the petition filed by Advocate Vishal Tiwari said, "Judicial Probe to be headed by former Chief? Mr Tiwari, is anybody free? Find out". "What kind of relief was this, please don't ask for such prayers," said the apex court bench also comprising Justice BR Gawai.

Details of petition

Tiwari, in his petition filed before the Supreme Court, sought a direction for a judicial inquiry into the alleged communal violence during Ram Navami- Hanuman Jayanti Celebrations. "The present situation prevailing at various places of the country due to the political and community tensions orchestrated by unregulated powers of the society with no action from the government pertaining to prevention of such incident along with the discriminatory bulldozer justice action of various state government requires the immediate attention of court," the plea said.

The plea further stated that the situation has worsened in various parts of the country wherein the state through its various wings and law enforcement agencies has created anarchy and failed the principle of rule of law by imposing sanctions at their whims and fancies. Seeking a judicial probe into the matter, Mr Tiwari says that it is essential in the favour of our nation's rule of law that the real cause, evidence, impartial witnesses shall come out in the investigation of the recent religious clashes which took place in the States of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Delhi.