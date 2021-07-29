SCBA Raises Dhanbad Judge's Suspicious Death In SC; Jharkhand HC Takes Suo-moto Cognizance

On Thursday, Supreme Court Bar Association chief Vikas Singh urged the apex court to take suo moto cognizance of the death of Dhanbad judge Uttam Anand. Stressing that it is an important matter as the independence of the judiciary is under threat, he sought the transfer of the case to the CBI. At the outset, CJI NV Ramana lauded the initiative taken by the SCBA.

However, the CJI revealed, "I spoke to the CJ of Jharkhand HC, he has taken up the case and all officers are asked to be present. Now, leave it there. if we involve at this stage the probe will be hindered."

When Singh claimed that the judge was killed for rejecting the bail of a gangster, the bench retorted, "Don't jump to conclusions. We are aware of it. Let the HC look at it". Thus, the matter is expected to come up for hearing before the Jharkhand High Court very soon.

Judge killed in Dhanbad

Serving as the Additional District and Sessions Judge in Dhanbad, Uttam Anand was killed after being hit by an autorickshaw on Wednesday morning. This incident took place when he was out for a morning walk at the Randhir Verma Chowk near the district court in the Sadar police station area. After an autorickshaw driver found him lying in a pool of blood, he was rushed to the Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, his family contacted the Dhanbad Sadar police station after Anand didn't return to his residence until 7 am. The police reached the hospital after getting a call about an unclaimed body after which the judge's bodyguard identified him. Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Kumar told the media that the auto hit from the rear at about 5 am and fled the spot. The police have formed an SIT led by a city SP to probe all possible angles in the case.

While it was initially believed to be an accident, CCTV footage has emerged where an autorickshaw is seen going out of its way to the extreme left of the road and hitting the judge. Late last night, the vehicle in question was seized from Giridih and brought to the Dhanbad police station. Based on the CCTV revelation, the deceased judge's family has claimed that he was murdered and is demanding a CBI inquiry. For instance, his brother Suman Shambhu affirmed that Anand got death threats after he announced life imprisonment in a case pertaining to Daltenganj.

Suspects arrested

FIR registered u/s 302 IPC (murder). SIT, headed by City SP Dhanbad, formed. CID & FSL team deputed to help them in investigation. Probe on, under supervision of Sr SP Dhanbad & DIG Bokaro: Amol Vinukant Homkar, IG(Ops)on murder of Addl Dist Judge Uttam Anand in Dhanbad,Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/WVimo0W5bg — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2021