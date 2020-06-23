SDMC Issues Rs 50k Challan To Lodhi Crematorium For Mishandling Used PPE Kits

After Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits were seen being used by those disposing of bodies and of the deceased's relatives were found discarded, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has issued a challan of Rs 50,000 to the Lodhi Road crematorium, site for funerals of COVID-19 victims.

The notice of challan was issued on Monday evening to Arya Samaj, Jorbagh, which has been tasked with the maintenance of the crematorium. They have been directed to pay the penalty within three days.

"This crematorium is run by Arya Samaj. After we received a message yesterday afternoon, we sprung into action immediately under the direction of Commissioner SDMC. We have issued a challan of Rs 50, 000 yesterday evening," KC Bhardwaj, a sanitary superintendent with SDMC told ANI.

SDMC had sent 12 trucks to take away discarded PPE kits, gloves, masks and other debris and garbage found strewn in and around the crematorium. "Till late night we collected the garbage, debris including the PPE Kit from the crematorium," Bharadwaj said.

There are definite guidelines issued to strictly adhere to protocols, especially in sensitive areas such as hospitals and crematoriums.

A caretaker present at the crematorium said: "People should be responsible and should think their own health and those of others on priority given the present pandemic situation. We are all told to follow the rules but not everybody does so. Hope people will be more vigilant about their surroundings."

READ: Himachal: Punjab firm employee held in health scam, was seeking more supply order of PPE kits

READ: UP prison inmates join fight against COVID, manufacture masks, PPE kits

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 2,909 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally in the city over the 62,000-mark, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 2,233, authorities said. Fifty-eight fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours. The death toll from the coronavirus infection has risen to 2,233, and the total number of cases has mounted to 62,655.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was on Monday shifted out of the ICU of Max hospital here, two days after he was administered plasma therapy, sources said. The minister had tested positive for the disease on June 17. As per the new SOP, people who test COVID-19 positive by the rapid antigen method will be examined by a medical officer at the testing site to assess the severity of the illness.

(With inputs from ANI)

READ: On Rahul Gandhi's birthday, Rajasthan Cong distributes PPE kits, sanitisers to Jaipur hospital staff

READ: SC issues notice to Centre over plea seeking adequate PPE kits for healthcare workers