SFJ Provokes Again; Threatens To Block Railway Tracks In Punjab & Haryana On June 3

In a fresh provocation, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu- the founder of terror outfit Sikhs for Justice threatened to block trains in Punjab and Haryana on June 3. SFJ was formed in 2007 with an aim to create 'Khalistan'- a separate homeland for Sikhs by cutting off Punjab from India. The Ministry of Home Affairs banned this organization in 2019 under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for being involved in anti-national activities. As part of its 'Rail Roko' call, Pannu urged the pro-Khalistan Sikhs to block rail tracks in the aforesaid states.

SFJ's earlier provocations

In yet another provocation, SFJ founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu announced that the voting date of a 'Khalistan referendum' will be declared at the Akal Takht on June 6, which marks the 38th anniversary of Operation Bluestar. The highest temporal seat of Sikhs, the Akal Takht is located in the Golden Temple, Amritsar. In a video message, Pannu claimed that SFJ had sent a 'Referendum-propelled grenade' to the houses of all Sikhs and exhorted them to reach the Akal Takht on June 6. He highlighted that a referendum on the 'independence' of Punjab had already been conducted in London, Geneva and Italy.

Sikhs for Justice General Counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannu was heard saying in the video, "Today, there is an RPG- Referendum-propelled grenade in every house of Punjab. Reach Akal Takht on June 6 and an announcement regarding the voting for the Khalistan referendum will be declared. Sikhs for Justice has sent an RPG to the house of every Sikh". On this occasion, he also referred to slain terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in a positive light.

Meanwhile, Pannu was named as the main accused in the FIR registered pertaining to Khalistan flags being tied to the gate of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly in Dharamshala on May 8. Claiming responsibility for the incident, he alleged that these Khalistan flags were sent to the state during AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal's roadshow in Mandi on April 6. He also warned Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur that the attack on Punjab Police's Intelligence Headquarters could have taken place in Shimla as well.