SFJ Provokes Terrorists To Block Amarnath Yatra Over Yasin Malik's Life Sentence

After pro-Pakistan separatist leader Yasin Malik was sentenced to life imprisonment in a terror funding case on Wednesday, Khalistan terror outfit 'Sikhs for Justice' issued fresh provocation, calling on terrorists in the Valley to block the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

In a video released on Thursday, SFJ founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu came out in defense of Yasin Malik, who was sentenced to life-time imprisonment for terror funding and secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Pannu said that "funding separatism is not terrorism" and accused the Indian government of committing crimes against the minority community.

"This is my call to Kashmir freedom fighters, come out in support of Yasin Malik and block Amarnath Yatra. This will highlight the Kashmir Independent movement internationally. We (SFJ) will support your blocking of Amarnath Yatra," Pannu is heard saying in the provocative video.

Ahead of the start of the Amarnath Yatra, several terror groups issued a warning that the pilgrims will be attacked. About three lakh pilgrims are likely to take part in the annual pilgrimage, scheduled to begin on June 30 and expected to end on August 11.

Yasin Malik sentenced to life imprisonment

The SFJ, which usually issues threats to disrupt peace in Punjab, Haryana, and recently Himachal Pradesh, waded into the legal battle of Yasin Malik, who is the chief of the banned Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF).

A Special NIA court on Wednesday sentenced the pro-Pakistan separatist leader to life imprisonment with fine and rigorous imprisonment, after convicting him in a terror funding case. The sentencing by special judge Praveen Singh came after Malik stated that he is 'not going to beg' for anything, and left the quantum of sentence to the discretion of the court. Malik had earlier pleaded guilty to all the charges in cases related to terrorism and secessionist activities in 2017.