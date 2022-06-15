Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Lawrence Bishnoi Sent To 7-day Custody; Will Be Quizzed In Mohali

A court in Punjab's Mansa sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to seven-day police remand in connection with the Sidhu Moosewala murder case. He has been named the main conspirator in the killing of the singer-politician. Bishnoi was brought to Mansa district on Wednesday morning at around 4 am amid tight security.

He was presented before the duty magistrate following a medical check-up at the district civil hospital. After securing a 7-day remand, the Punjab Police is shifting Bishnoi to Mohali, where he will be interrogated.

A Delhi court had on Tuesday allowed the Punjab Police to take custody of the gangster for questioning.

“Considering the totality of the circumstances and also considering the seriousness of the offenses and gravity of allegations against the accused Lawrence Bishnoi in the murder of singer Subhdeep Singh @ Sidhu Moose Wala, the application seeking transit remand for one day is allowed till June 15 with direction to the IO to produce the accused before the concerned court of CJM, Mansa on June 15,” the court had said in a four-page order.

The bench also ordered Punjab police to file a compliance report before the duty magistrate in Patiala House court, before producing him in Mansa court. The magistrate had issued an arrest warrant against Bishnoi on Monday in the singer’s murder case.

Nine arrested in Sidhu Moosewala murder case

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been named as the mastermind in the murder of Moosewala, who was shot dead near his home in Mansa on May 29. His killing had triggered widespread anguish among his admirers in India and Canada.

The Punjab Police have so far arrested nine suspects in connection with Mooswala's death, These include three jailed gangsters — Manpreet Singh Manna; Saraj Sandhu, alias Mintoo; and Monu Daggar — besides Naseeb Khan; Pawan Bishnoi; Manpreet Singh Bhau; Sandeep Singh, alias Kekra; Charanjit Singh, alias Chetan Sandhu; and Prabhdeep Singh Pabbi, apart from Bishnoi.

The Special Investigation Team claims that the arrested suspended either provided logistics support to the shooters or conducted the recce before the attack. Apart from Bishnoi, Canada-based Goldy Brar is also linked to the case. He had earlier claimed the responsibility for the murder.

(With inputs from agency)