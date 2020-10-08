Smita Parikh Supports Republic TV & Arnab Goswami In Fight For Truth Against Mumbai CP

On Thursday, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami released a statement exposing as false the allegations levelled by Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. After Param Bir Singh's false allegations, Arnab Goswami announced that Republic TV will file a criminal defamation case against the Mumbai Police Commissioner. Arnab made it clear that BARC has not mentioned Republic TV in a single complaint.

Coming out in support, Sushant Singh Rajput's family friend Smita Parikh took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "For days #ArnabGoswamy and @republic fighting for justice for @itsSSR I support them and all ssrians are with them Har har Mahadev" [sic]

Arnab Goswami's full statement:

"Mumbai Police Comissioner Param Bir Singh has made false allegations against Republic TV because we have questioned him in the Sushant Singh Rajput case investigation. Republic TV will file a criminal defamation case against Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. There is not a single BARC report that mentions Republic TV. The people of India know the truth. Mr. Param Bir Singh’s investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput case is under a cloud and this is a desperate measure because of Republic TV’s reportage on Palghar, the Sushant Singh Rajput case or any other case. This kind of targeting only strengthens the resolve of everyone at Republic TV to push for the truth even harder. Param Bir Singh stands completely exposed today, since BARC has not mentioned Republic in any single complaint. He should issue an official apology and get ready to face us in court."

