SP Leader, Son Shot Dead In UP's Sambhal; Party President Blames Local Goons For Murder

In a shocking case of double murder, a Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and his son, were shot to death in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. The murder took place after a scuffle broke out over a work being done under MGNREGA scheme in the area.

Superintendent of Police, (SP), Sambhal, Yamuna Prasad, said, "Some work was being carried out under MGNREGA due to which some dispute happened. Two people have been shot dead. We will reach the spot of the incident to find more details."

The party’s district president, Firoz Khan said that the deceased, Chote Lal Diwakar, had been the MLA candidate for SPduring the 2017 elections, but did not fight the elections as the seat went to the coalition party. He also blamed local goons of the area for the murder.

"Chhote Lal Diwakar (SP leader), pradhan of Sansoi village had some tussle with former pradhan over MGNREGA road work. Father&son died at spot in bullet firing. Body sent for post mortem, FIR being registered, 3 teams formed, some people detained and probe on," SP Sambhal said.

Further investigation is underway.

