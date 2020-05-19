Srinagar: 2 Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces

Two terrorists of the Hizbul Mujahideen were killed, in an operation by the Jammu and Kashmir forces force last night, said Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh in a press briefing on Tuesday. The two terrorists were encountered in a gun battle with security forces in Nawa Kadal locality of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. The operation was carried out around midnight by the personnel of the state police and Central Police Reserve Force (CRPF). The forces gunned down the two terrorists after encircling a cluster of houses in the dense neighbourhood of the city.

One of the terrorists identified as Junaid Ashraf Khan is the youngest son of Hurriyat's Chairman Mohammed Ashraf Khan. Junaid was wanted in multiple criminal cases. He was the divisional commander of Hizbul Mujahideen and was looking after central Kashmir area too, revealed DGP Dilbag Singh. The other terrorist Tariq Ahmed Sheikh had joined Hizbul Mujahideen in March.

Earlier, in a huge victory for security forces in the Kashmir Valley, the Doda district had been declared 'terror-free'. This came a day after a senior Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was gunned down in an encounter in a village in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. The elimination of Tahir Ahmad Bhat, Hizbul's IED maker, comes days after the outfit's chief Riyaz Naikoo was also gunned down by security forces.

