Supreme Court Asks States To Send Back Migrants In 15 Days; Govt To Provide Employment

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a few directions to States and the Centre on how the long-standing migrant crisis needs to be tackled in the coming days.

The order from the Supreme Court comes in after the three-judge bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MR Shah decided to take suo moto cognisance of the issue "due to their own conscience".

The Supreme Court directed all States to initiate the process of identification and registration of all stranded migrants and transport them back to their home States within a period of 15 days.

The Centre was directed to ensure that any demand made by the States for additional trains to facilitate the movement of the migrants, should be met by the Centre within 24-hours of such demand being made.

Employment facilities for migrants

The States and Union Territories were also asked to enforce schemes to provide employment to several of these migrant workers while also consider withdrawing the cases registered against migrants for allegedly violating the lockdown orders.

The States have also been asked to set up counselling centres for the migrants who are coming back to their home states which can provide them with much-needed aid during this physically and financially stressful time. This will also assist the unemployed migrants in getting jobs once again while the Centre and the States have been asked to initiate skill mapping of the migrants.

The matter has not yet been disposed off by the Supreme Court and the States have been asked to file their affidavits on the schemes and job creation steps taken by them by July 8.

