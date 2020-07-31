Sushant Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty's Transfer Petition Will Be Heard By SC On Aug 5

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has alleged before the Supreme Court that actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father has used his influence in roping her in the FIR lodged at Patna in Bihar accusing her of abetment of suicide of his son. Rajput, aged 34, was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then the Mumbai police have been probing the case keeping in mind various angles.

In the latest development, Rhea Chakraborty's transfer petition will be heard by the Supreme Court on Aug 5. A single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy will hear the case.

Rhea in her plea admitted that she was in a live-in relationship with Rajput and has been in deep trauma due to the death of the actor and moreover getting rape and death threats. Her plea said, Deceased was suffering from depression for some time and was also on anti-depressants and he committed suicide on the morning of June 14, 2020, at his Bandra residence by hanging himself.

Rhea said that she was summoned by the Bandra police on various occasions and her statement was also recorded under section 175 of CrpC and she understands that the probe of Mumbai police is still going on as some of the forensic reports are still awaited. She said that Section 177 of CrPC mandates that every offence shall be inquired into and shall be tried by the magistrate within whose local jurisdiction it was committed

Rhea said that even there is an iota of truth in the case registered by Rajput's father, the jurisdiction to probe the offense would still lie with the Bandra Police Station.

The entire cause of action as alleged in the FIR had arisen at Bandra in Mumbai, her plea said. It would be just and expedient, if the transfer of the case is directed from Patna to Mumbai. No prejudice would be caused to the respondents (father of the Sushant and Bihar police), if the direction sought herein is issued by this court, the transfer plea said.

The plea sought transfer of the FIR registered on July 25 under various sections of IPC including 306 (abetment of suicide), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, registered at Rajeev Nagar Police station Patna.

(with PTI inputs)