Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Siddarth Pithani Drops Samuel Miranda's Name & More To NCB

In the latest development, sources have informed that late Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-flatmate Siddarth Pithani has made multiple new revelations to the NCB in the drugs probe related to the death of the actor, sources informed on Thursday. Siddarth Pithani, who was arrested last week in Hyderabad by the NCB, has reportedly revealed the names of those who were close to Sushant Singh Rajput and those who can be summoned for questioning.

As per sources, Siddarth Pithani has brought up the name of Samuel Miranda, Sushant Singh Rajput's former house manager, who was also summoned by various agencies probing the actor's death last year. Further, sources informed that more persons were to be summoned by the NCB in the coming days. Meanwhile, the NCB also questioned Sushant Singh Rajput's bodyguard for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

Earlier last week, NCB had summoned Sushant Singh Rajput's former aides Keshav & Neeraj and had questioned them for two consecutive days. The agency had even taken Keshav to an undisclosed location as a part of their investigation but later on clarified that the duo weren't under arrest yet.

NCB reveals key facts in Siddarth Pithani's arrest

Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB's) Mumbai Zonal Unit chief Sameer Wankhede elaborated on Siddarth Pithani's arrest after the former roommate of Sushant Singh Rajput was arrested from Hyderabad in the drugs case related to the death of SSR. Siddarth Pithani was arrested by the NCB with the help of its sub-zonal team in Hyderabad & was brought to Mumbai on a transit remand following which he was produced before the ACM court. Recounting NCB's mission, Sameer Wankhede explained to reporters that Siddarth Pithani had been intercepted in connection with 'crime number 7'. Pithani's custody has been extended till June 4.

The NCB began probing the alleged use of drugs in some quarters in Bollywood after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput (then 34) in June last year. The central agency started its probe on the basis of some WhatsApp chats having references to drugs. The NCB had arrested Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, some staff members of Sushant Singh Rajput and a few others under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Rhea Chakraborty, Showik and some other accused are currently out on bail.

NCB arrests drug peddler

The Narcotics Control Bureau on Wednesday informed it has arrested a 25-year-old drug peddler Haris Khan over his alleged links with gangster and drug peddler Parvez Khan alias Chinku Pathan, an associate of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, an NCB official said on Wednesday. The NCB will also conduct an investigation into Khan's role in a drug case linked to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death last year, the official added.

Haris Khan was arrested on Tuesday after an NCB team, lead by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede, conducted raids at various locations in suburban Andheri, Lokhandwala and Bandra, the official said. 'As of now, the NCB has arrested Khan in connection with the Chinku Pathan drugs case, but his role in the drug case linked to SSR death will also be investigated,' the official added.

When NCR arrest Haris Khan, it not only seized drugs from his house but also endangered species of snakes and weapons were also collected. The drug peddler has been earlier booked under following sections - Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 4 (licence for acquisition and possession of arms of specified description in certain cases) and 25 (possession of arms) of the Arms Act, 1959 and section 37(1) (prohibit certain acts for prevention of disorder), 135 (contravention of rules) of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951 and Arms Act, 1959 for using a sword.