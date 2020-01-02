Taking Clue From Kerala, DMK Urges Govt To Pass Resolution Against CAA In Assembly Session

Welcoming the Kerala Assembly adopting a resolution demanding the scrapping of the Citizenship Amendment Act, DMK on Thursday in the Assembly urged the ruling AIADMK to go in for a similar move in Tamil Nadu against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.

Ever since the Citizenship Amendment Act was introduced as a bill in the Parliament, the principal opposition party opposed the bill in both the houses and called it unconstitutional. DMK voted against the bill, approached SC against the CAA and have also conducted protests in many areas of Tamil Nadu in the last two weeks for not including the Muslims and Sri Lankan Tamils in the bill.

READ | Congress Hits Out At PM Modi For 'neglecting' Karnataka

5 DMK MLAs give representation TN Assembly Secretary

After the Kerala assembly passed a resolution against the CAA, DMK president MK Stalin appreciated Kerala Chief Minister Vijayan and also welcomed the move. Stalin stated that the Tamil Nadu assembly should also go for a similar move against the CAA. He also said that he will insist the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami to pass a resolution against CAA and insist the Centre to revoke the act.

READ | SCOOP: Finance For Ajit Pawar, Environment For Aaditya; Possible Portfolios List Here

Based on it, five DMK MLAs on Thursday gave a representation to Tamil Nadu Assembly Secretary K Srinivasan for adopting a resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act in the upcoming session of the assembly, as the next session begins on January 6. The session is expected to be stormy as all the opposition party leaders are expected to urge the government to adopt a resolution.

However, the AIADMK is firm that they are not going to step back from their stand since they already voted in favour of the CAB in both the houses. AIDMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan said, "An act cannot be revoked once it is passed or implemented and DMK is not even aware of it, the state assembly's resolution can't do anything once the law is enacted." "This move of DMK is unconstitutional, this is what we can expect from the DMK and its leader MK Stalin who has deep understanding of the constitution," said BJP spokesperson Narayana Thirupathi.

READ | Poster War Erupts Prior To Bihar Assembly Polls; Compares 15 Yrs Of Lalu Vs Nitish

READ | 'Restoring Cyrus Mistry Undermines Corporate Democracy': Tata Sons To SC