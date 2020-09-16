Tamil Nadu CM Announces Several Measures In Assembly, DMK Stages Walkout In Last Session

Stringent punishment for offenses against women and children including causing deaths by demanding dowry, stalking and selling minors for prostitution announced Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in the Assembly on Wednesday.

The last of the three-day assembly session saw TN Chief Minister EPS under the rule 110 announce various measures that the state government is likely to implement soon. One of the highlights of this session included the CM announcing that imprisonment for stalking women will be increased to seven years from the five years. “Lifetime imprisonment will be imposed on those who force boys and girls under the age of 18 into sex work,” he said.

Proposing that these recommendations would be made to the union government to ensure better safety and security for the women and children, EPS making a statement in the house, said that these steps would be taken to bring amendments to the Indian Penal Code by taking the Centre’s nod to provide a higher level of punishment for offences against women and children.

As per the proposal, the minimum punishment for dowry deaths (IPC 304-B) shall be 10 years from the present seven and for disrobing (IPC 354-B) the minimum sentence shall be enhanced to five years from three now and the maximum punishment, ten years from seven. Stalking (IPC 354-D), on a second or subsequent conviction, would see a maximum of seven years imprisonment from the present five, he added.

Explaining the ongoing initiatives in Tamil Nadu for the welfare and protection of women and children, he said those continuously involved in crimes against women and children were being detained under the Goondas Act. “I would like to resolutely say that Amma’s government will always be a fortress of protection to women and children,” he said.

In 2019, a separate ”Crimes against women and children unit” was created in the Tamil Nadu police for the first time in the country. This special unit was set up based on the orders from the Supreme Court and since it’s induction in June 2019, the unit has just in the lockdown period received more than 6000 calls from women.

Adding to the continuation of language wars in Tamil Nadu, the DMK staged a walkout after the government refused to accept the demand of opposition to convene a special assembly session to discuss on NEP and pass a resolution against it.

Opposition leader M.K Stalin during a special call attention motion in assembly stated that the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) is against the state interest and that the state should convene a special assembly session to discuss NEP separately.

Addressing the book of herbs that was distributed earlier in session today which contained print in Tamil, English and Hindi, Stalin asked the government, if it was a prelude to 3 language policy. Pointing out that CM EPS had earlier written a letter to PM stating that only 2 language policy will be followed, Minister Sengottian assured that 3 language policy will never be followed in the state.

The Chief Minister addressing the house also added that two committees have already been formed for school and higher education to study NEP and that the committee will advice the government based on their study. He assured that the state still follows the two-language policy. Explaining the book distributed, the CM said it was a book issued by Aayush Ministry and that there are no ulterior motives.