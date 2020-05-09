Tamil Nadu Govt Moves SC Challenging Madras HC's Order On Closure Of TASMAC Liquor Shops

In a bid to reopen the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) liquor shops, the Tamil Nadu government, on Saturday, has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Madras High Court's order closing the shops. Earlier on Friday, the Madras High Court ordered the closure of all TASMAC liquor shops after petitioners pointed out overcrowding and violation of social distancing norms at these places. The court has allowed online sales of liquor.

Tamil Nadu Government has filed an appeal before the Supreme Court challenging yesterday's Madras High Court's order that directed the closure of all state-run liquor shops and allowed only online sale during #CoronavirusLockdown. pic.twitter.com/5vrT21V9M4 — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2020

A special division bench of Justice Vineet Kothari and Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana passed the interim order on a batch of pleas moved by various petitioners including actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam. Earlier in Thursday, the Madras HC had allowed reopening TASMAC shops after dismissing a PIL which was challenging the state government's decision. The high court has insisted that social distancing norms should be followed in every TASMAC shop. Tamil Nadu government has allowed the reopening of TASMAC shops across the state except in Chennai, Chengalpet, Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur districts, apart from containment areas.

On May 4, the government announced that the state will reopen TASMAC liquor shops across the state after neighbouring states like Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh too opened liquor shops. While long queues were observed across the state often flouting social distancing norms, most state governments have levied extra VAT or Cess on liquor, to boost state income. DMK chief MK Stalin has slammed the CM E Palaniswamy's decision, while the state government has announced a maximum hike of Rs. 20 on TASMAC liquor. The Madras High Court has also allowed online payment for liquor but has set a limit that one person will get only two bottles maximum at a time and one can buy only twice a week with a gap of 3 days, to presumably crackdown on black marketing.

