Tejasvi Surya Terms Assault On Arnab Goswami As 'despicable', Announces Protest In Mumbai

BJP Yuva Morcha National President Tejasvi Surya termed Mumbai Police's assault and arrest of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami as 'despicable' and highlighted that the Maharashtra government had no respect for rule of law & constitutional freedoms.

Amid the witch-hunt on Republic Media Network, over a dozen officers of the Mumbai Police on Wednesday morning reached Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami's residence. The Mumbai Police manhandled Arnab Goswami and as many as 10 police personnel entered the residence of Arnab, with the video captured LIVE. They pushed and heckled Arnab demanding he come out.

Reacting to Arnab Goswami's arrest, Tejasvi Surya said that it 'reminded him of the dark days during the Emergency' and urged all political leaders and media houses to stand with Arnab Goswami. Tejasvi Surya also announced a protest organized by the BJYM at 1.30 pm near Mantralay in Mumbai to protest against the 'fascist action'.

Arresting #ArnabGoswami is despicable.



The Maha Govt has no respect for rule of law & constitutional freedoms. This reminds us of the dark days of emergency!



I hope every political leader & media house, irrespective of their differences, stands with #ArnabGoswami at this time.

BJYM condemns #ArnabGoswami's arrest & this attack on freedom of press



Request every young Mumbaikar who value our constitutional freedoms to join BJYM protest against this fascist action @ 𝟏.𝟑𝟎 𝐏𝐌, 𝐃𝐫 𝐀𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐝𝐤𝐚𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐞, near 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐲, 𝐌𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐢.

Moreover, the Mumbai Police blocked Republic Executive editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and senior associate editor Sanjay Pathak from entering Arnab's residence. 8 police vehicles and at least 40-50 Police personnel are in the building premises of Arnab, many armed. When Niranjan said that it is his right to report, he was thrown out of the building and the Mumbai Police wanted his phone.

This comes after the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in his latest fake news plant called Arnab "the biggest hawala operator in the city of Mumbai." Tearing apart the Mumbai Police's ridiculous claim Arnab Goswami stressed that the network sustains only on the blessings of the viewers. Speaking on 'The Debate' on Tuesday, he brought to the viewers' attention a piece of paper that is framed in his office. Mentioning that it showed the first week of television ratings when Republic TV was launched, he recalled that the channel topped the ranking charts then itself.

"Viewers, if you come to my office you will see this piece of paper framed. This is the first week of ratings when Republic was launched. It tells me that we live on the blessings of the people, you cannot get that with a hawala transaction: Arnab"

In total, Republic Media Network's management & editorial staff have endured over 150 hours of questioning in a variety of cases that are beyond the initial fraud TRP matter, including Republic’s Senior Associate Editor Shawan Sen, Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy Output Editor Sagarika Mitra, Senior Associate Editor Shivani Gupta. The journalists maintained that they won’t reveal their sources.

The Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police's brazen attempt to strike on press freedom has been exposed through the multiple sessions of unnecessary interrogation sessions. Taking it a step further, in a never-seen-before move, the Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police filed an FIR against the entire editorial team of the Network, invoking a 1922 British Raj-era law that had last been used in the Emergency-era.

