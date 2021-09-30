Terror Case: Maha ATS Arrests One More Suspect

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested one more suspect in a case of criminal conspiracy to commit a terror act registered by it, after the Delhi Police recently busted a Pakistan-supported terror module by nabbing six people, a police official said on Thursday.

This is third arrest by the state ATS in the case registered by it earlier this month under Section 18 (criminal conspiracy to commit a terror act) of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), he said.

The suspect, identified as Irfan Rahmat Ali Shaikh, a resident of Kherwadi in Mumbai's Bandra area who worked as a tailor, was placed under arrest on Wednesday night, the official said.

Some incriminating documents were also recovered from him, he said.

His name had cropped up during the interrogation of Zakir Hussain Shaikh and Rizwan Momin, who were taken into custody by the state ATS earlier this month.

A case was registered against them by the Maharashtra ATS under the UAPA after the Delhi Police's special cell busted a terror module with the arrest six suspects, who were planning to carry out attacks in various parts of the country.

One of the six arrested suspects, Jan Mohammed Shaikh, was a resident of Dharavi in Mumbai.

During the investigation, the ATS had registered a separate FIR against one Anthony alias Anwar alias Anas, who is based outside India, and Zakir Hussain Shaikh, a resident of Jogeshweri area in Mumbai, he said.

A look out notice was issued against Shaikh and he was arrested earlier this month, the official said.

During his interrogation, the name of Rizwan Momin had surfaced and the latter was subsequently arrested by the ATS from Mumbra town in neighbouring Thane district.

