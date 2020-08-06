Terrorists Kill BJP Sarpanch Sajad Ahmad Khanday In South Kashmir's Kulgam District

In a shocking incident on Thursday, terrorists shot dead BJP Sarpanch Sajad Ahmad Khanday outside his residence in Vessu village of Qazigund block in Kashmir's Kulgam district. According to sources, he succumbed to his injuries on his way to the hospital.

Sajad Ahmad Khanday was staying in a secured migrant camp along with several Sarpanchs. He was planning to visit his home on Thursday morning and he was shot by terrorists while he was 20 metres away from his house.

BJP party spokesperson Altaf Thakur sought security for all sarpanchs, saying, 'It's a step taken because of frustration as BJP foothold is increasing. I want to tell them that the fight should be ideological. You kill people who fight for poor and deprived. I feel all those sarpanchs who are not provided security as if now, they should be given security'

This is the second attack on a BJP leader in the past two days. Earlier a Panch identified as Panch Arif Ahmad from the same district was killed after militants attacked him.

Over the last two months, two other key political leaders were killed by terrorists. Wasim Ahmed Bari was killed on July 9 with his brother and father, whereas Sarpanch from the Kashmiri Pandit community Ajay Pandita Bharti was killed in June.This is a developing story. More details awaited...