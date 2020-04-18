Three CRPF Jawans Martyred In J&K's Sopore As Terrorists Open Fire At Their Vehicle

In a major development, three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers were killed and four suffered injuries after terrorists allegedly opened fire at a joint party of CRPF and police on Saturday in Ahad Bab’s crossing in Jammu & Kashmir's Sopore district. Sources report that the driver who was driving the CRPF vehicle has also been injured in the firing. Reports state that the injured have been rushed to nearby SDH Hospital in Sopore.

3 jawans martyred in terror attack

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, took to Twitter to condemn the attack. Lauding the valour of the jawans, he expressed his condolences to their bereaved families. Sources state that the CRPF has launched a search operation to catch the terrorists.

Condemn the terror attack on CRPF personnel in #Sopore, Kashmir in which three jawans have been martyred. Salute the valour of our jawans & convey my deepest condolences to their bereaved families. May God give them strength in this most difficult time. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 18, 2020



