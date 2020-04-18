Three CRPF Jawans Martyred In J&K's Sopore As Terrorists Open Fire At Their Vehicle

three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers were killed and four suffered injuries after terrorists allegedly opened fire at a joint party of CRPF in J&K

Kashmir

In a major development, three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers were killed and four suffered injuries after terrorists allegedly opened fire at a joint party of CRPF and police on Saturday in Ahad Bab’s crossing in Jammu & Kashmir's Sopore district. Sources report that the driver who was driving the CRPF vehicle has also been injured in the firing.  Reports state that the injured have been rushed to nearby  SDH Hospital in Sopore.

3 jawans martyred in terror attack

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, took to Twitter to condemn the attack. Lauding the valour of the jawans, he expressed his condolences to their bereaved families. Sources state that the CRPF has launched a search operation to catch the terrorists.


 

