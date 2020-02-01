To Tackle Liquid Explosions, Jammu & Kashmir Police To Procure Liquid Explosive Detectors

In a major move to tackle the nefarious designs of Pakistan and its proxies in Jammu and Kasmir, the Union Territory Police has decided to procure Liquid Explosive Detectors (LED). This will be the first of its kind of procurement aimed to thwart the continuous attempts by terror outfits to target civilians and security forces in the region.

“In recent times, there have been a number of instances when attempts were made to target forces with liquid explosives like Gelatin and others. Since we have been facing continuous threats from terror outfits, and security of the civilians and forces had been the topmost priority, we have decided to procure LEDs. In the last few months, terror outfits seemed to have switched to a liquid form of explosives and we are taking appropriate steps to counter it, ” an officer privy with the development told Republic Media Network.

Tenders sent out

Jammu and Kashmir Police Headquarters have floated tenders in this regard and have asked for the quote against the tender for the supply of Liquid Explosive Detector from the original manufacturers or their authorised dealers.

“Tenders shall be submitted online on J&K government e-procurement portal before February 03. Tenders (technical bids only) will be opened online on February 05 at police headquarters Gulshan Ground Gandhi Nagar Jammu. In case of unforeseen circumstances, the date of the opening will be the next working day or else notified separately. Detailed tender documents with terms and conditions are available on J&K government e-procurement portal,” the e-tender copy reads.

On January 17, five Jaish-e-Muhammad men arrested from Srinagar, who were involved in two grenade attacks at Hazratbal and Habbak areas recently, had managed 100 to 200 sticks of Gelatin with a sole aim of making IEDs to target security forces. Gelatin is mainly used by the stone-quarry owners for blasting mountains to fetch small and large stones.

