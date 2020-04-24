2 Bengaluru Men Nabbed With Cigarettes Worth Rs 30,000; Were Selling Online Amid Lockdown

In a blatant violation of lockdown rules, two persons were arrested after they were caught by the Bengaluru city crime branch of being in possession of cigarettes worth Rs 30,000. The two accused, Akhtar Mirza and Tabuddin Mohiddin, had been illegally selling these cigarettes online amid the lockdown. Over 450 brands of cigarettes were found in their possession. The two men sold cigarettes under the name of an online site called "Moonlight Delivery".

Read: Maha: Man Kills Relative After Argument Over Cigarette; Held

Two persons, Akhtar Mirza and Tabuddin Mohiddin (in pic) were arrested in possession of cigarettes worth Rs 30,000, in Bengaluru. They were selling the cigarettes online, amid the lockdown: Bengaluru City Crime Branch #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/xXwrWhpdxm — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2020

Read: Zidane's 2006 WC Teammate Smoked 250 Cigarettes After 'headbutt Incident' In The Final

Coronavirus in India

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 718 and the number of cases climbed to 23,077 in the country on Friday, with 37 more deaths and 1,684 fresh cases being reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 17,610 as 4,748 people were cured and discharged, and one patient migrated, the ministry said. The country is currently in the second phase of the nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 and will go on till May 3.

Read: India's COVID-19 Cases Cross 23,000 Mark; Death Toll At 718 And 4749 Recoveries So Far

Read: COVID-19: Man Rescued After Trying To Walk From France To Spain To Buy Cheap Cigarettes