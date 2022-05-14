Two Drones From Pakistan Spotted; One Pushed Back By BSF

Two incidents of drone spotting have been reported in the Jammu and Samba districts of the international border in the Jammu region. In the first incident, a drone was spotted in Chechwal village of Samba district on Friday night, the drone came from and went back to Pakistani post-Akram near Indo-Pakistan International Border. In another incident, Border Security Force has foiled the attempt of Pakistani drones to enter Indian territory on the International Border in the Arnia sector of Jammu. The drone was pushed back by BSF troops after firing 08 rounds at it.

While confirming this development, DIG BSF SPS Sandhu said, “Today in the morning hours, the alert BSF troops observed a blinking light and immediately fired on it in the Arnia area resultantly the Pakistani flying object returned. A combined search operation by BSF and police is being carried out in the Arnia area”.

It is pertinent to mention that the drone attempted to enter the Indian territory when it was noticed and fired upon by BSF troops at 4.45 am following which massive searches have been launched in the area along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police. This is the third attempt of a drone being pushed by Pakistan into Indian territory in the past week. Earlier on May 7, a Pakistani drone was pushed back by BSF in the same Arnia sector by firing 8 rounds at it in the evening hours. However, there was no dropping by that drone as it was possibly a surveillance drone of Pakistan.

ADG Western Command - BSF reviews border situation

On May 10, V Rama Sastry, IPS, Additional Director General, Western Command, Chandigarh visited the Samba and Kathua sectors where he took stock of the security situation and operational preparedness of field formations. He also visited the recently detected Tunnel site in the Samba area. He was briefed by D K Boora, IG Jammu Frontier about the general security scenario of AOR, covering the deployment pattern of BSF battalions and their robust domination aspects on the Jammu IB.

IG BSF also briefed the ADG about threats being faced by the BSF on Jammu IB, ranging from tunnelling and cross-border smuggling by Pakistan-based elements. A special emphasis was given to the tunnel and drone threat posed by Pakistani drones abetting the smuggling of weapons and narcotics from across the border to the Indian Territory.