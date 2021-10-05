Two Held With Over 22 Kg Of Poppy In Jammu

Two drug peddlers were arrested and over 22 kilograms of poppy recovered from them on the outskirts of Jammu city on Monday, officials said.

During a routine checking on a highway, a police team intercepted a vehicle in the Jhajjar Kotli area and recovered 22 kilograms of poppy, they said.

The arrested drug peddlers were identified as Satwant Singh and Charanjit Lal of Hoshiarpur (Punjab), they said. A case has been registered, they said.

