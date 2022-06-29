The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the brutal murder of Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli who was beheaded in Udaipur, Rajasthan yesterday. The involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated, the MHA said on Wednesday.

The strict action has been taken after the direct intervention of Home Minister Amit Shah who held an emergency meeting with the Home Secretary today morning. On Tuesday evening, the MHA had ordered a team of the National Investigation Agency to go to Rajasthan after a Pakistan link emerged in connection with the case. Sources have claimed that the accused were influenced by Pakistan-based organization-- Dawat-i-Islami.

Udaipur beheading case

A tailor, identified as Kanhaiya Lal, was murdered by two in Udaipur on June 28 over a social media post supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, triggering communal tension in the city. The accused- Rafiq Mohammed and Abdul Jabbar- have been arrested. Following the incident, protests were also reported in the city.

The men, who allegedly carried out the murder in broad daylight, posted videos on social media admitting to the crime. In a clip, one of the accused admitted to the killing and then threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Even prior to the daylight murder, the accused had issued an open threat to the tailor nearly 12 days ago, complaints about which were allegedly made to the police by the deceased. Yet no action was taken.

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the murder. Following the shocking incident, the Rajasthan government has imposed section 144 of CrPC in all districts for the next month.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has appealed to the people to maintain peace and asked them not to circulate the gruesome video. "Both the accused of the murder of a youth in Udaipur have been arrested from Rajsamand. The investigation, in this case, will be done under the Case Officer Scheme, and by ensuring a speedy investigation, the criminals will be punished severely in court. I again appeal to all to maintain peace," he said.