Udaipur Beheading: NIA Searches Nine Locations In Rajasthan Linked To Accused & Suspects

The National Investigating Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches at nine locations in the Udaipur district of Rajasthan in connection with the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal last month.

“During the searches conducted today at the premises of the accused and suspects in the case, digital devices (mobile phones, laptops, and SIM cards) and other incriminating materials have been seized. Further investigations in the case are in progress," an NIA spokesperson said.

Kanhaiya Lal (48) was beheaded using a cleaver inside his tailoring shop on June 28. The gruesome attack by Riaz Akhtari, also referred to as Riyaz Attari was recorded on a phone by his accomplice Ghouse Mohammad, and the video was posted online.

They said in a different video later that killed Kanhaiya Lal to avenge an alleged insult to Islam. They were arrested within hours of the killing. Besides the two prime accused, the security agencies nabbed two more — Mohsin and Asif — who are alleged to be a part of the conspiracy to spread terror amongst the public.

Two more persons — Mohammed Mohsin and Wasim — were arrested subsequently for allegedly partaking in the criminal conspiracy and helping the two main accused in carrying out a recce of the tailor’s shop. A seventh accused, named Farhad Mohammad Sheikh, was the last man to be arrested so far in the case.

Pakistan link emerges in Udaipur killing

The probe agencies claimed they have found several Pakistani numbers on the accused’s WhatsApp accounts and said that one of the accused was part of some secret groups ostensibly meant for objectionable activities. The NIA had on June 29 re-registered the Udaipur murder case under the anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act after taking it over from the Rajasthan Police.

The NIA had said that the accused persons had circulated a video of the criminal act on social media to trigger panic and strike terror among the masses. On Tuesday, a Jaipur court extended the police custody of Riaz Akhtari, Ghouse Mohammad and Farhad Mohammad Sheikh up to July 16 and sent the remaining four to judicial custody till August 1. All seven accused were produced before the designated NIA court amid tight security on Tuesday.

